‘Busking for Humans’ to support Toni’s Kitchen

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The 100th Monkey Foundation will present “Busking for Humans: A Fundraiser for Toni’s Kitchen in Montclair and the 100th Monkey Holiday Party” upstairs at Tierney’s Tavern, 136-138 Valley Road in Montclair, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 11 p.m., and featuring the 100th Monkey Buskers. Performers include Chris Bolger, Jim Collins, Tom Cometa, Jim Cowan, Bernie Drury, Jonathan Duckett, Doug Gillespie, Jim O’Brien, Dave Parsons, Charlie Potters, Miguel Rodriguez and more.

Now in its eighth year, “Busking for Humans” will collect monetary donations as well as nonperishable food items for Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, while friends of the 100th Monkey and Toni’s Kitchen mingle, share some tasty treats and hear the 100th Monkey Buskers perform classic holiday songs. There is no admission fee.

Nonperishable food items include canned foods, any kind of pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, cereals, and anything else that has a long shelf life. All donations made by the close of business on Monday, Dec. 12, will go to Toni’s Kitchen.

“Toni’s Kitchen is a wonderful community organization, helping those less fortunate by providing an essential need,” 100th Monkey Foundation founder and President Doug Gillespie said. “Raising money for them, and awareness of what they do, is a huge part of our mission. This sing-along and holiday party is just a great way to get the community involved. And it’s fun!”