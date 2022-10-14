Caldwell University music department holds faculty and alumni concert

CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University has rescheduled its faculty and alumni concert to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The community is invited to this free concert. 

Performances will include the Alumni Flute Choir performing Catherine McMichael’s “Gaelic Offering”; an alumni vocal ensemble performing “How Can I Keep from Singing”; faculty pianist Eric Olsen playing selections from Maurice Ravel’s “Valses Nobles et Sentimentales”; professors Rebecca Vega, flute, and Joseph Bergen, percussion, performing “Histoire du Tango for Flute and Marimba,” by Astor Piazzolla; and faculty members Rob Middleton, saxophone and clarinet, Max Morden, trumpet and guitar, Josh Rubin, guitar, Eric Olsen, piano, and Laura Greenwald, vocalist, performing several jazz and standard compositions.

  

