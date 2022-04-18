Carolyn Dorfman Dance returns to SOPAC with two new works

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Carolyn Dorfman Dance returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for a spectacular evening of dance on Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Comprising 11 dancers, the company is known nationally and internationally for emotional resonance, artistic excellence and thrilling entertainment. The evening, which features two new works and one audience favorite, is also the company’s gala benefit performance in support of the organization’s artistic and educational programming.

The world premiere of “Now” showcases the signature, fast-paced, heart-stopping creation of nationally renowned dancer and choreographer Juel D. Lane. Created by Carolyn Dorfman, “Prima!” debuted in its entirety last month celebrating the opening of the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre at Ocean County College; “Prima!” celebrates the five-decade career of inimitable jazz musician Louis Prima, featuring some of his most popular and enduring hits, including “Sing Sing Sing,” “Just A Gigolo/Ain’t Got Nobody,” “Jump Jive An’ Wail,” “I Want You To Be My Baby” and “Undecided.”

The program also includes one of the company’s most popular dances, “Pastorale Pause.” It is set to a suite of Celtic music by John Whelan and explores simple pastoral pleasures. From vibrant jigs to resonant ballads, the music and the dance take the audience on a joyous ride that is lyrical and rejuvenating.

Following COVID-19 precautions, proof of vaccination is required for all audience members, regardless of age. Dancers, staff and crew are all vaccinated. Documentation will be checked at the door and masks are required in the theater for all non-performers at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking in the lobby.

Purchase tickets at www.spopacnow.org or by calling the box office at 973-313-2787. The performance is also part of the 2022 Gala Benefit for Carolyn Dorfman Dance; to learn more, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.