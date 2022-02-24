Celebrate Women’s History Month at SOPAC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Founded in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March, the Resistance Revival Chorus is a passionate group of artists and activists whose mission sits at the intersection of social justice and song. Joining together to uplift and center women’s voices to raise awareness of the continuing need to advance social justice, they’re driven by the idea that “joy is an act of resistance,” as eloquently stated by poet Toi Derricotte.

On Thursday, March 10, just two days after International Women’s Day, this collective of 60 women and nonbinary singers share songs of protest and joy at SOPAC. Before the performance, ticket holders are invited to a panel discussion with community leaders about the role of music in activism. Panelists will be Oheb Shalom Cantor Eliana Kissner, Vanguard Theater Company founder Janeece Freeman Clark, SOMA Action President Jessica James and Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel Cantor Rebecca Moses.

The free panel discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $29-$39 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8erzb9, by phone at 973-313-2787 or in person at the SOPAC Box Office, 1 SOPAC Way, which is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.