Celebrating ‘Founders Day’ and the birth of Ultimate Frisbee

MAPLEWOOD — The first ever Columbia High School Ultimate “Founder’s Day” was held Saturday at Underhill Field. The day celebrated the birth of Ultimate Frisbee at CHS in 1968. The event featured speeches by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, Maplewood Township Councilwoman Deborah Engel and Fred Profeta, who created the Maplewood Foundation which gave a grant to CHS Ultimate. The day also included lots of games including an alumni vs. the current CHS team and several “hat games” that were open to anyone who wanted to play.