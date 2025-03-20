Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2025

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

WEST ORANGE — The 72nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off Sunday, after the traditional morning Mass at Our Lady of the Lake church.

Grand Marshal Noel O’Keeffe was accompanied by Deputies Kevin Bolan, Rich McDonald, James McGuire and Kathleen Smith Loria for the march down Main Street, which was lined with spectators.

O’Keefe is the leader of O’Keeffe Contracting, a West Orange-based family business since 1964. He was born and raised in West Orange and actually lived along the parade route.

O’Keeffe’s father also served as grand marshal, in 2008, and his mother as a deputy grand marshal, in 2015.

“We have a long history with the parade,” O’Keeffe said.

Main Street was painted with a green strip in recognition of the march which had hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators.

The list of participating organizations included the following: the Essex Shillelagh Pipes and Drums, the West Orange Police Athletic League, the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Emerald Society of New Jersey, the Knights of Columbus, South Park and District Pipes and Drums from South Orange, State Police pipes and drums band, the Newark Firefighters Pipe Band, the Orange Fire Department, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, the West Orange High School Marching Band and cheerleaders, the West Orange Women’s Club, the West Orange Human Relations Commission, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, DeNogla Academy of Irish Dance, the Giblin Association, the Nutley Irish American Association, members of the Elks Lodge, the Seton Hall Prep Gaelic Society, Our Lady of the Lake School students, Barringer High School Junior ROTC students, the East Side High School Marching Band.