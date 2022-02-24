Cell phone photography with the Essex Photo Club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Paul Michael Kane is quoted as saying, “the best camera you have is the one you have with you,” and in many cases that camera may be the one contained in your cell phone. On Thursday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, Essex Photo Club will host Kane as he discusses cell phone photography and shares tips and techniques to take cell phone photos to the next level and wow friends and family. He has published “Cellular Images,” a free ebook, that shows some of his iPhone photography.

The second March meeting of the club is Thursday, March 17, at the same time and platform, and is the monthly competition with Dave Mills, a New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs trained judge and past president. Club members will submit pictorial and nature images on the beginner, intermediate and salon levels of photography and Mills will judge, critique and rate the photographs.

Both meetings are open to the public and Zoom access is available by calling club President Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002. To learn more about Essex Photo Club, visit www.essexphotoclub.org.