Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.

“In South Orange we are invested in bringing new businesses to the thriving downtown area — especially a woman-owned business such as CLAY,” village President Sheena Collum said. “Ms. Shevkun’s studio will add greatly to the economic footprint in South Orange, and to the quality of life as young and old benefit from all that arts participation offers.”

At the shop’s grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as an introduction, visitors can paint a pottery vase for a discounted price while supplies last.

“I’m so excited to start teaching classes again,” Shevkun said. “I’ve been planning CLAY for almost a year, and to see it finally opening is so gratifying. Ceramics and teaching are my passion, and CLAY allows me to fulfill both of those in South Orange–Maplewood, an area known for its arts activities.”

For more information, visit indigoroadstudio.com or contact Shevkun at [email protected]