Ceremonies celebrating Ramadan in West Orange, Maplewood

West Orange and Maplewood both held Ramadan ceremonies over the weekend.

A steady rain could not dampen the Ramadan celebration in West Orange on Saturday. Mayor Susan McCartney spoke at the event, thanking the organizers and the Department of Public Works for helping to set up the display of the Crescent moon in front of Town Hall.

In Maplewood, a similar light-up crescent moon was set up near the Gazebo off Springfield Avenue. Sabeel Abulsoud, who organized the local Middle East Muslim Association, said she got the idea from West Orange. The Maplewood moon was lit during a ceremony on Sunday, March 10. The moon will stay lit until Eid Al-Fitr, which is expected to fall on April 9 this year.

The date of the start of Ramadan changes each year, usually beginning 11 days before it did the previous year but depending on when the crescent moon appears in the sky. Muslims believe that God revealed the Quran to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. The month ends with Eid Al-Fitr when people come together in prayer and celebration. Abulsoud said she hoped the moon would help create a sense of community for children the way Christmas trees do.