Chinese and American artists explore spirituality at Walsh Gallery

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University presents “Matter + Spirit,” a traveling exhibition featuring 25 artists from China and North America — including Lauren Schiller, professor of fine arts at Seton Hall University’s College of Communication and the Arts.

The exhibition is the result of a gathering of North American art professors with their Chinese counterparts in the summer of 2018. The participating artists considered issues of art, contemporary society, spirituality, and their role as culture makers, critics and interpreters. The result is a thought-provoking array of multimedia works that reflect the perennial tensions between the material and spiritual in human life and society. The exhibition is on view Monday, Jan. 23, through May 2023 with an opening reception on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“This exhibition aligns with Seton Hall University’s core values: providing an opportunity to reflect on spiritual and personal development, while providing an access point for global perspectives on important issues,” gallery director Jeanne Brasile said.

Visitors will be engaged by a collection of contemporary artworks in a variety of media that engage the senses while presenting a diversity of issues and perspectives. Participating artists include Yefu Bai, Ying Cao, Yuanming Cao, Shin-hee Chin, Wantain Cui, DaoZi, Wei Ding, Scott Fisk, Brenton Good, Xin Guo, Chunye He, Liang Jiang, Sui Kwon, Leah Samuelson, Schiller, Justin Sorensen, Kenneth Steinback, Laura Stevenson, Meagan Stirling, Ziyun Tong, JoAnn VanReeuwyk, Yongliang Wang, Yong You, Erjun Zhao and Jiuyang Zhu. Programs will be presented throughout the show’s run to highlight particular issues and explore them in more depth. Visit shu.edu/walshgallery for updates.

The Walsh Gallery, located on the first floor of the Walsh Library, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Groups of eight or more must register in advance. Admission to the gallery and its programs is free and open to the public.