CHS artists show off at Durand-Hedden

Durand-Hedden House and Garden recently hosted Columbia High School’s Accomplishing Artists Exhibit and Reception in their Carriage House.

Lisa Marinardi, Durand-Hedden House and Garden event coordinator, said, “Ike was amazing putting it all together, in addition to being an artist.”

Ike Hempstead, an 18-year-old senior at Columbia rallied the high school artists to make it happen: “It was hard,” he said. “Every student is busy now.” Nevertheless, he didn’t want to pass a great opportunity to “let artists shine.”

He is the president and founder of the CHS Accomplishing Artists collective, a club advised by AP Art History teacher, Kandice Stewart.

The collective includes students with varying art experience as well as students who serve as art handlers and promoters. He works principally with glass, wood, and

metal.

Siena Andreini, 17, works primarily with ceramics and says that Ms. Stewart inspired her to get started.

Ezra Kaminsky, 16, has a focus on charcoal and oil pastel. He says he’s inspired by people around him, like his brother who is getting a philosophy degree. “The burning of knowledge,” said Ezra. He draws, unintentionally, from everywhere referencing cubism, surrealism, and Picasso-eque texture work.

Sheila Holtschneider, 17, had a small crochet piece on display, but was mainly there to support her friends. She began crocheting during the pandemic and began making hats and animals for friends. The artist plans to major in animation and said she has been doing paintings and drawings since she could hold a pencil as a little girl.

Ometh Vithana, 18, was there as an art handler—someone who helps transport the art to and from the gallery—and had one piece of spoon ring jewelry on display. He’s been making jewelry for the past two years, finding something at a vintage store and creating something different from it.

Corinne Jin-Hendel, 18, is primarily a painter working in oil, guache, and acrylic paint. She began taking her art seriously two years ago. She is inspired by impressionists and collage artists. She recreates other styles throughout history.

Other Columbia High School artists who had work in the exhibit include painter, Jordan Kinley; Sam Taber-Kewene, who oil paints on canvas; Aster Gosselink, who works primarily with clay, metal, and found objects in order to create sculptural portraits; Regie Deeble Jackson, who works primarily with acrylic paint but also enjoys oil paint and mixed media projects; Ravi Vivian Kurland, founding member of the CHS Accomplishing Artists club; and Ciara Navan, a mixed media artist.

Durand-Hedden House is located at 523 Ridgewood Road at Grasmere Park in Maplewood. For more information, visit their website at: www.durandhedden.org.