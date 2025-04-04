CHS graduate’s documentary about aliens premiered at SXSW

A documentary made by Dan Farah, a Columbia High School graduate who worked in the Maplewood movie theater, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this month.

The film, which features 34 senior members of the U.S. Government, military, and intelligence communities, reports on what it says is an 80-year cover-up of the existence of non-human intelligent life and a secret war amongst major nations to reverse engineer technology of non-human origin.

The film comes on the heels of historic bi-partisan Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and Senate led bi-partisan proposed legislation for disclosure of what the government knows about UAP and non-human intelligent life.

The trailer currently has more than 19 million views on all platforms.

Farah’s first job was ripping tickets at the Maplewood movie theater and he started making films as a freshman at CHS in the school’s film program.

Dan Farah’s producing credits include the Warner Bros. blockbuster “Ready Player One,” directed by Steven Spielberg; the epic fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” starring Austin Butler; “Armored” starring Matt Dillon and Laurence Fishburne; and the hit documentary, “The Phenomenon.”

Produced under his Farah Films banner, Dan’s brother Andrew Farah, Columbia High School Class 2005, is an executive producer on the film. Farah is currently in talks with distributors for a public release later this year.