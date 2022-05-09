CHS Special Dance Co. returns to the school’s stage for two shows

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Special Dance Co., Columbia High School’s resident dance company for 51 years, is returning to the CHS stage after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The two shows will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. Tickets can be purchased at www.specialdancecompany.com.

“Our company performed brilliantly in the virtual setting,” said artistic director Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour, referring to the dance company’s internet broadcasts that showcased student talent in 2020 and 2021, “and being back and in person, performing for sold-out audiences is going to be incredibly powerful.”

Pieces during the performance are choreographed, rehearsed and produced by Special Dance Co. students, who meet each day during school as part of their curriculum. Company members also work with the CHS stage crew to design lighting and audio cues used throughout.

“The Special Dance Co. is one of the things that makes Columbia High School such a special place,” Point-Du-Jour said. “Our company members work so hard all year long, and it all leads up to these performances. We can’t wait for our community to witness what our students can accomplish.”