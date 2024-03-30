Church hosts concert for peace, love

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE — A celebration of the music of Nat King Cole was recently presented at Nia Fellowship Baptist Church by Community Concerts for Peace and Love.

The evening kicked off with Bufford School of Music students, a local neighborhood music school, led by Greg Bufford.

The Rev. Al Platt, pastor of the church, modestly introduced them as “coming in, background music.” However, their performance gained several standing ovations.

They opened the show with “Love’s Theme,” a 1973 intoxicating disco pop hit by Love Unlimited Orchestra. Continuing with positive, uplifting songs, they performed “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. Then, 14-year-old Leyu Girma beautifully sang, “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon.

The concept of Community Concerts for Peace and Love was put together by West Orange residents Frank Barszcz, Doug Farrand, Winston Nelson, Platt, and Bufford.

There will be two more concerts: April 6 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 153 Williams St., Orange; and April 27 at The HUUB, 35 Cleveland St., Orange. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

“We hear so much about young people in a negative way, now we see positives,” said Platt. “This evening is about love, peace—and ‘Soul Train.’ With all that’s going on in the world, we’re bringing people together again.”

Next up was Joshua Nelson who performed powerful songs in the tradition of Mahalia Jackson. Platt also joined him, showcasing on drums for a spiritual. Nelson ended his segment with a mighty rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

The audience was captivated as he switched gears, back and forth, as he executed vocals emulating both Armstrong and Jackson throughout. This was his tribute to Armstrong and Jackson, who sang together at a 1970 Newport Jazz Festival finale. Nelson appeared on “The Oprah Winrey Show” in 2004 and has performed with musical legends including Aretha Franklin, Stephanie Mills, and Billy Preston.

The main event of the evening was The Greg Bufford Trio, featuring singers Ty Stephens, Sonali Burns; Bufford on drums; Alva Nelson on piano; and Gregory Jones on bass.

Stephens is an award-winning singer, songwriter, entertainer and recording artist. At Carnegie Hall, he performed with Liza Minelli and Natalie Cole. He’s recorded with legends like Harry Belafonte, Peggy Lee, and Chuck Mangione.

Burns is a 2022 graduate of New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Vocal Performance Program concentrating in musical theatre. She is front house coordinator at the Vanguard Theatre in Montclair and performs locally in New Jersey and New York. She is inspired by Natalie Cole.

Bufford is a versatile drummer, composer, producer, and educator. He’s worked internationally with names such as Freda Payne, Dionne Warwick, and Madonna.

Alva Nelson was a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition. He’s appeared on recordings with Lonnie Plaxio and Robin Eubanks. He’s produced recordings for Juanita Fleming and Dorothy Leigh. He’s performed with Kirk Whalum, Arnett Cobb, Lightnin’ Hopkins, and Odetta.

Jones recorded and toured with Carly Simon, Richie Havens, and Jon Lucien, to name a few. He performed in “Mr. Poppers Penguins” with Jim Carey and has appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning Show,” “60 Minutes,” and “BET Jazz.”

Stephens and the band wowed the audience with many Nat King Cole hits such as “Too Young” and his legendary “The Christmas Song.” They also paid tribute to Stevie Wonder, who was inspired by Nat King Cole, delivering a show-stopping version of “If You Really Love Me.”

Stephens belted out numbers, smoothly glided across the stage, and came into the audience, singing into the eyes of a few members of the congregation.

Sonali Burns took center stage showcasing Cole’s hit “L-O-V-E.” She later returned to the stage to join forces with Stephens, rendering the romantic, “Unforgettable.”