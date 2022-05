This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Art students at Columbia High School are displaying artwork inspired by Kehinde Wiley, who painted President Barack Obama’s official portrait, from now through June 3 across from the CHS main office. For their pieces, students were instructed to incorporate decorative paper to serve as the background while creating a fully detailed portrait and using a collage technique to fuse the two.

Photos Courtesy from Curtis Grayson III