Columbia High School students win at the Ramapo College Film Festival

MAHWAH, NJ — Columbia High School students recently won awards at the Ramapo College Film Festival.

Junior Jarrett Jackson and senior Joshua Apostolico won the Best Screenplay Award for their film “Tardy!” This is the first time Columbia High School students have won this award at Ramapo. Jackson Apostolico also starred in the film, with guest appearances from CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, senior Adam Hanselman and teacher Paul Marigliano.

Senior Ross Perlman won Best Fiction Film for his film “Obligatory Parasite.” This is the third year in a row that a Columbia High School student has won this award at Ramapo and Perlman’s second win in two years.

Photos Courtesy of James A. Manno