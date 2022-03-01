Columbia HS students display photography at Pingry exhibition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Five Columbia High School students in Jon Fisher’s traditional photography class have been selected to display their work at the 26th annual Pingry Student Photography Exhibition, which is on view in the Hostetter Gallery, 131 Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge, through March 26.

More than 100 photographs represent the best work of students from six private and public high schools in the region. The work includes both digital and traditional film-based printing. The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session. To view the exhibition online, visit https://www.pingry.org/arts/hostetter-arts-center.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno