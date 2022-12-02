Community invited to Christmas Spectacular concert at Caldwell U.

CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University will present its annual Christmas Spectacular concert Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Student Center auditorium on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell.

The university chorale will perform songs, including “Carol of the Bells,” Tomás Luis de Victoria’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and the beloved “Christmas Song.” The chorale is directed by music department Chairperson Laura Greenwald and accompanied by Nancy Chamberlain.

Professor Rebecca Vega will direct the university wind ensemble and high school honor band with selections that include Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” the traditional “Celtic Carol” and the world premiere of “Christmas Exultations” by Joshua Idio, who was in the honor band while a student at Nutley High School. This year Idio asked Vega to premiere his piece with the current wind ensemble/honor band. He came to a rehearsal and shared with the students his experiences as a young composer.

The concert will conclude with an audience carol sing-along.

Admission is free for Caldwell University students and charged for non-members.