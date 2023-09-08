Community meditation event planned

MAPLEWOOD — A community meditation is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 in Maplewood Memorial Park.

This community meditation is an opportunity to come see what this calming practice is all about, according to organizers, who quoted Deepak Chopra saying; “Even though meditation is an individual practice at heart, the resonance effect of doing it in groups makes the meditation more profound personally and socially.”

Attendees will be guided by meditation teacher and Maplewood resident Anne Sussman. Dr. Shirley Matthews will close the event with a sound bath where people are bathed in sound waves.

The event is hosted by Caitlin Peterson, who is a licensed clinical social worker and certified heart centered hypnotherapist in private practice.

Sussman is the founder of Mindfulness Meeting Place and the author of the “Bliss Buddy Project-How Sharing Gratitude Increases Joy.”

Matthews completed her Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training at Kundalini Yoga East in New York City. Matthews has been studying the gong and sound healing with several internationally known and well renowned teachers including Gong Master Don Conreaux. She also practices as a psychologist in New York and South Orange.

Maplewood Meditates is a family friendly community event and no previous meditation experience required. This will be the eighth annual event.

The meditation will be held in the amphitheater, across from the train station at the corner of Oakview and Dunnell Road starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until about 5 p.m.

The event is free and no prior meditation experience is necessary. Organizers suggest bringing blankets, chairs, or cushions to be comfortable while seated.

Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodmeditates/.