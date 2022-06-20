Concert and art exhibit in Maplewood to serve as fundraiser for Archdiocese

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At a time when many families are still struggling from the economic impact of COVID-19, the pastor of St. Joseph Church in Maplewood and the director of communications for the Archdiocese of Newark are combining their artistic gifts for a fundraiser to help those in need.

“Music, Murals, & Mercy,” which will take place on Sunday, June 26, at 4 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, 767 Prospect St. in Maplewood, will see the Rev. Jim Worth put his musical talent to use performing songs about love and compassion on his piano. At the same time, guests can admire the art of Maria Margiotta, who will have an eclectic mix of landscapes, religious paintings and other pieces on display. All donations generated by the event will be given to The Mercy House, a resource and referral center operated by the Archdiocese’s Respect Life Office.

“This is a great event to relax and kick off the summer, but it’s really worth attending because it helps so many people,” Worth said. “A lot of families have been hit with financial difficulties, especially because of COVID, and many are living below the poverty line. Through this event, we’re using our gifts to support The Mercy House, which greatly benefits those in need. And, hopefully, people will feel inspired to use their own gifts to do good.”

In addition to “Music, Murals, & Mercy,” Worth will host “Mercy Weekend” at St. Joseph’s during Masses preceding the concert and art exhibit. On those two days, the parish will take up a second collection for The Mercy House so those who cannot attend the event can donate. Worth will also perform uplifting songs for his parishioners, and a Mercy House representative will be present to speak about the house’s mission.

For more information on The Mercy House, visit www.rcan.org/respect-life/mercy-house.