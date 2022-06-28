Conklin to launch her third book at South Orange Public Library

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, will host a book launch event for local author Melanie Conklin’s third novel, “A Perfect Mistake,” on Tuesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is encouraged for children 8 and older.

Conklin will read from her new book and lead an activity, and Words bookstore will have copies available for purchase. Anyone interested in purchasing a copy is encouraged to email librarian@sopl.org to ensure the library has enough.

In addition to a reading, Conklin will display her writer’s notebook that aided in writing her novel, and will lead an activity where attendees can create their own writer’s notebooks.

“A Perfect Mistake” focuses on ADHD and toxic masculinity. It is a moving, voice-driven middle-grade mystery about friendship and responsibility that authentically portrays ADHD by drawing on Conklin’s husband’s and son’s experiences.

Newbery Medal–winning author Erin Entrada Kelly called “A Perfect Mistake” a “compelling novel of friendship, responsibility and standing up for what’s right.”

Conklin is also the author of “Counting Thyme” and “Every Missing Piece.” She grew up in North Carolina and worked as a product designer before she began her writing career. She lives in South Orange with her family.