Constitution Day to feature music of George Washington’s time

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, will bring history to life through music in celebration of Constitution Day. Morristown National Historical Park, 30 Washington Place in Morristown, will host the free event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. The program will include choral and instrumental music by seldom-heard American composers, as well as music brought to America from England.

Citizens of the day enjoyed music in a variety of settings; they played consorts and tunes in their homes, danced minuets and English country dances, sang hymns in church, and sang ballads while working or at the local pub. The concert will include examples of these forms of entertainment.

The concert will be held in the museum near the Ford Mansion, where Washington established his military headquarters from December 1779 to June 1780.

Free tickets can be reserved at gwmusic.eventbrite.com.