Cornhole tournament raises money for Meadowlands Park

The Halloween edition of the South Orange Cornhole Classic was held on Saturday, Oct. 26. About 32 teams of two participated in the event that also included a food truck and a beer garden featuring 4 City Brewing Co. brews and hard seltzers.

The Teabaggers edged out the Sack Attack in a nail-biting rubber match to take the championship in front of a raucous crowd.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center and Four City Brewing Co. contributed to the prize packages, which were filled with gift cards from local merchants. All proceeds from registration and on-site sales help the Meadowland Park Conservancy fund more programs and initiatives in the park.