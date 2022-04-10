County to host first-ever Essex County Teen Arts Festival

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County is inviting area high school students to participate in the first-ever Essex County Teen Arts Festival devoted to the visual arts. The festival will be held completely online and is free to enter. The deadline to enter is Thursday, April 14.

“I am proud of the skill and creativity that our students exhibit in the arts, whether it’s on stage, in the studio or in the gallery. Our Essex County Teen Arts Festival is an opportunity to showcase the talent found in our 22 municipalities and share it with the public. We look forward to our teenage artists participating in this exciting event,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

Entries may be submitted by individual high school students or teachers. Students entering the festival may submit only one entry. Each school is allowed no more than 20 works and only five 3D works. The online entry form can be accessed by visiting https://essexcountyteenartsfestival.org/. Photos of entries must be submitted in JPEG or PNG format; 300 dots per inch, or dpi, is recommended but not required. Because the pieces will be accessible to the public in the online gallery, individual release forms must be completed for each student.

For a complete list of festival guidelines and entry forms, visit the website. For more information, contact event manager Maressa McFarlane at mmcfarlane@parks.essexcountynj.org.