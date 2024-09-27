Court dedicated to native sons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Keir Lamont Gist, known professionally as Kay Gee, stood on the basketball court bearing the logo of his hip hop group in the center circle and marveled at how far he had come.

“This is the greatest feeling ever, who would have thought? I’m from 18th Street, right over there,” KayGee said, pointing in the distance while his music played and politicians and old friends showed up to congratulate him.

Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council dedicated the Naughty by Nature Court during a ceremony last week in the newly renovated Oval Park. The court pays homage to native sons, Vincent “Vin Rock” Brown, Anthony “Treach” Criss, and Gist, the Grammy-award winning trio that make up Naughty By Nature.

The trio are all natives of East Orange and graduated from high school together. They knew the park well.

“This is where we honed our skills, this is where we breakdanced, we played football, basketball,” Vin Rock said.

“As a child, my parents brought me to this park,” Kay Gee said. “I went to camp in this park. My first job, a summer job, was as a camp counselor in this park.”

Vin Rock, Treach and Kay Gee grew up in the Teen Streets area near the park, colloquially known as “Down the Hill.” Oval Park, once home to Negro League Baseball, recently completed Phase I of long overdue renovations, which included the rebuilding the courts on which the men once played.

The new bright orange and green-colored court bears the iconic Naughty by Nature logo that was conceptualized from the group’s 30th Anniversary Tribute Album, 19NAUGHTYIII, which was remastered featuring the catchy anthem, “Hip Hop Hooray.”

“This court is a symbol of strength, perseverance, determination, and vision,” said Mayor Ted Green. “Naughty By Nature has left an indelible mark in the history of music, and their achievements over the years have solidified their spot as one of the most influential groups in Hip Hop history. This recognition preserves a piece of

their legacy and lets our young people know that their dreams, too, are possible.”

The Rev. Maria Crompton of the Elmwood United Presbyterian Church led off the event with a prayer.

“We thank you in advance for the fun that will be had here,” Crompton said.

State Sen. Britnee N. Timberlake spoke saying that while she was raised in a variety of locations around the world as a military child, her parents were from East Orange and when they would hear Naughty by Nature, they would always point out the trio was from East Orange.

“These young men really shocked the world,” Green said. “And they never gave up on East Orange.”

The overall renovation to the park, which includes a new football and baseball field, playground, running track, walking path and the basketball courts cost about $7 million. The money came from both public and private funds, the mayor said.

“Our obligation is to take care of this park for the next 50 years,” Green said.

City Council Chairman Vernon Pullins Jr. said the park will be an inspiration for the community.

“Naughty by Nature” has left an indelible mark on music,” said Consuelo B. Jackson, public information officer for the city. “This recognition preserves a piece of this legacy and lets our young people know what is possible.”

The trio all arrived early for the event, greeting old friends, posing for photos and signing autographs. Kay Gee got hold of a ball and put up some shots and was eventually joined by New Jersey basketball legend Tim Thomas who showed up for the event. Thomas, a Paterson native, played collegiately at Villanova and then for 11 years in the National Basketball Association.

Kay Gee thanked a lot of the people from the old neighborhood, including coaches, teachers, friends and mentors.

Treach said that while some people described the park, before its renovation, as tired and run down it was never that way to him and the other guys.

“Y’all said it wasn’t, but it was beautiful to us,” Treach said.

Vin Rock said his first taste of hip hop came at the civic center that is attached to the park.

Kids from the nearby Mildred Barry Garvin School were among the several hundred people in attendance. Some of the speakers addressed the kids and the importance of letting them know they can accomplish great things.

“If we all did it coming from here, so can you,” Treach said.

“If you stay grounded with your people, it’s harder to get lost in the cold nasty world,” Vin Rock said. “Thank you for this dedication. We will not let you down.”

“East Orange didn’t forget about us and we didn’t forget about East Orange,” Kay Gee said.