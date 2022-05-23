Downtown After Sundown returns to South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The popular Downtown After Sundown concert series returns to South Orange Downtown this summer. From swing to pop, jazz to R&B, just about every musical style will be represented at these free community concerts, which take place every Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Spiotta Park from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The schedule is as follows: May 28, Mama D & The Vexations; June 4, Jersey Swamp Cats; June 11, Los Traficantes del Amor; June 18, Juneteenth celebration; June 25, jazz night; July 2, The Accelerators; July 9, Acute Inflections; July 16, David Easton Band; July 30, Leonieke Scheuble; Aug. 6, Sarah Hodd; Aug. 13, Viva Flamenco; Aug. 20, Band of Strays; Aug. 27, Forget The Whale; and Sept. 3, Labor Day celebration. Lineup is subject to change.

For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.