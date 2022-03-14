Downtown West Orange Alliance seeks vendors/crafters for street fair

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange businesses and area vendors and crafters are invited to apply for a space to sell their wares at the West Orange Street Fair, to be held on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Download the vendor application at https://tinyurl.com/3je6zwc4. The application must be completed and sent in before April 15.

One of the biggest events of the year in West Orange and back after a two-year hiatus, the street fair will feature crafters, vendors, food, street performers, a classic car show, beer and wine garden, free admission to the Thomas Edison museum, and more.

For more information on downtown West Orange, visit https://www.downtownwo.com/ or call 973-325-4109.