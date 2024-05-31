Duck Race down the river draws a big crowd to Memorial Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos By Joe Ungaro

The South Mountain YMCA held its 25th Anniversary Duck Race in the Rahway River in Memorial Park on Monday, following Memorial Day services at Town Hall. More than three dozen volunteers helped plan, organize and execute the event.

About 6,000 tickets were sold so there were six races, each with 1,000 ducks. A duck cost $5, or a quack pack of six could be purchased for $25. At the start of each race, 1,000 ducks were dumped off the Oakview Avenue bridge. The ducks were numbered from one to 1,000.

The top 15 ducks across the finish line won prizes, which were donated by local businesses, families or the YMCA. The prizes ranged in value from $50 to $1,400. The event also had sponsors. The total amount collected this year had not been tallied by presstime but it was expected to be more than $20,000.