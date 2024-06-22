Duck Race raises more than $30,000 for local kids, families

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — The South Mountain YMCA celebrated 25 years of the iconic Duck Race on Memorial Day, raising a net total of $31,784 for local children and families through duck sponsorships, ticket and T-shirt sales, prize and individual donations.

The event began with participants in duck-themed attire marching in the town’s Memorial Day Parade before releasing 1,000 rubber ducks down the river in six heats.

“The Duck Race stands out as a highlight in the Y’s annual calendar, showcasing the strength of our community while raising essential funds to help local families and youth access the support and services they need to flourish,” said James Goodger, District Executive Director at the South Mountain YMCA. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Y staff team, the Board of Managers, our generous sponsors, prize donors, the countless volunteers, township officials, and all friends of the Y. Together, we made a significant impact on many lives in just one day.”

Proceeds go toward the Y’s financial assistance program, which helps make Y programs like child care, sports and enrichment, and summer camp affordable for families with extenuating circumstances, according to a press release from organizers.

In 2023 alone, the South Mountain Y awarded more than $386,000 in direct financial assistance, with 1 in 10 children in summer camps and 1 in 8 children in child care programs receiving assistance, the release said.

This year’s Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant recipient is the Maplewood-based nonprofit YouthNet, which received $5,000 of Duck Race proceeds. This organization was selected for a number of qualifying factors including alignment with the Y’s mission and demonstrated community impact, the release said.

This award will help YouthNet establish a new mental health initiative that aims to arm young people with the skills to face challenges like academic stress, peer pressure, interpersonal conflict, and identity development.

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston, Stillwater and Wayne.