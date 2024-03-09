East Orange at center of state-wide art event

A state-wide arts event is set for April 19-21 with East Orange as a central hub.

The inaugural Garden State Art Weekend will spotlight renowned institutions and undiscovered gems that contribute to New Jersey’s artistic landscape, according to a press release from organizers, which said that art lovers and the art curious are invited to explore an interactive guide featuring a wide array of museums, galleries, artist studios, alternative spaces, and community art centers.

“We want to challenge the existing perceptions and biases around the New Jersey art scene,” said Christine Romanell, artist and organizer of Garden State Art Weekend, “and Garden State Art Weekend is one way of increasing awareness of the artists and institutions that are here and deserving of wider recognition.”

The festival’s central hub, Manufacturers Village, 356 Glenwood Ave., East Orange, will open for viewing more than 65 artist studios not typically accessible to the public.

Other participating institutions include Montclair Art Museum, Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, and Hunterdon Art Museum. Other highlights include arts organizations Project for Empty Space in Newark and Gardenship Art in Kearny, as well as contemporary galleries like Akwaaba Gallery in Newark, IMUR Gallery in Jersey City, and Gold Montclair, plus university galleries at Seton Hall University and Stockton University, among numerous other venues.

“Having spent the past three decades working in the arts in New Jersey, I am very excited about Garden State Art Weekend,” Curator Mary Birmingham said. “I’ve always believed New Jersey should get more attention as an arts destination.”

Jen Wroblewski, director of Gold Montclair, said her gallery was thrilled to be part of the inaugural event.

“For nearly six years, our identity has been deeply intertwined with the New York art world,” Wroblewski said. “To reorient our focus for a weekend within the vibrant cultural tapestry of New Jersey feels invigorating.”

For more details and updates, visit www.gardenstateartweekend.org and follow the festival on Instagram at @gardenstateartweekend.

Manufacturers Village Artists is a historic artist studio complex that has been welcoming visitors to Open Studios for more than 18 years. Manufacturers Village will feature more than 65 artists studios for visitors to explore.

The deadline to participate as a venue in Garden State Art Weekend is March 15. Anyone interested in registering for this year’s festival should email gardenstateartweekend@gmail.com.