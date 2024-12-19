East Orange City Hall lights up for the holidays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — City Hall Plaza was turned into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 12 for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

An ice skating rink was brought in for the event along with a bouncy house. Soup and hot chocolate were available to stave off the cold plus cookies and hot dogs. Students from Jackson Academy sang as did members of an East Orange girls flag football team. Santa Claus made an appearance, arriving via an East Orange Fire Department truck.