Edison film studio open for tours

WEST ORANGE — A soft opening and ribbon cutting was held on April 20, celebrating the re-opening of Thomas Edison’s Black Maria.

The Black Maria is a replica, constructed in 1954, of the World’s First Motion Picture Studio. It’s located at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park (TENHP). The re-opening of the Black Maria represents the first public access since the mid-1980s.

The original Black Maria, which was completed in February 1893, included a pivot that allowed the building to revolve around a circular track and a roof that could be raised and lowered. These features allowed maximum sunlight exposure to the scenes filmed inside. The studio was called the “Black Maria” because it resembled prison wagons of the day which had the same nickname.

“It’s an exciting, monumental day,” expressed Tom Ross, TENHP superintendent.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Ross thanked everyone for coming out on the special day. He spoke a bit about the history of Edison silent motion pictures at the Black Maria.

Edison’s motion picture experimenters William K.L. Dickson and William Heise produced between 200 and 300 films in the studio, which included the first sneeze in film history, the first kiss in film history, the first dance in film history, and Annie Oakley footage.

Later films were shot in other locations like Fort Lee and New York and the Black Maria fell into disuse. The company dismantled it in 1903. The Thomas Alva Edison Foundation constructed the current Black Maria replica in 1954 to commemorate Edison’s contributions to motion pictures.

A National Park Service preservation crew had been rehabilitating the Black Maria over the past two years. It was funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) at a cost of $161,218. The work was performed by a maintenance action team and included floor, window, and door repairs, new exterior sheathing, electrical upgrades, and a ramp for universal access.

The Black Maria now has exhibits inside that the staff put together, including a “selfie station” for photo ops.

Mayor Susan McCartney, who also is a trustee of Friends of Thomas Edison National Park and Councilwoman Michelle Casalino were on hand to assist Ross in the ribbon cutting ceremony. Town Historian Joseph Fagen was also in attendance.

Ray and Cindy Ledgerwood, a couple from Pullman Washington, were traveling and visiting national sites in every state. They were married 49 years and renewed their vows in front of The Black Maria, with McCartney officiating.

Wrapping up the program, Caroline Itzkoff, a senior Film and History major at Barnard College of Columbia University gave a short talk on Thomas Edison, reflecting on his career.

Itzkoff just finished her senior undergraduate thesis on Thomas Edison’s relationship with his attorney, Frank L. Dyer. She also has written a one-act play and produced and directed multiple theater and film productions at Columbia.

After graduation in May, Itzkoff plans on continuing her research on Edison at Cambridge University, pursuing a master of philosophy in history.

For more information about Thomas Edison NHP, visit: www.nps.gov/edis.