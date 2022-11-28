Enjoy ‘Christmas in King Arthur’s Court’ concert

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Hear how Christmas may have been celebrated in England during the time of King Arthur and beyond at Montclair Early Music’s annual Christmas concert, “Christmas in King Arthur’s Court,” on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair. Tickets may be purchased at montclairearlymusic.org.

Enjoy a celebration and concert inspired by the mythical and magical medieval times of King Arthur. This year’s program features a bagpiper, juggler and troubadours in addition to singers who will join in performance with guitarists, recorder players and more early musical instruments. Deborah Booth, of New York’s Ensemble BREVE, will be a featured recorder soloist.

“I studied recorder with Deborah in the past. She is an amazing recorder player. It’s quite an honor to have her perform at our concert,” MEM founder Julienne Pape said.

Master storyteller Shirley Johnson will explore the fabled history of medieval England, and audience members are encouraged to participate with musicians as they perform popular carols.

“It has been a pleasure to direct this passionate group of musicians,” MEM music director Sandy Meltzer said. “I am especially looking forward to performing music from Henry Purcell’s ‘King Arthur.’ The audience is sure to enjoy this rarely heard music.”