Essex County commissioners to host Juneteenth Jam

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of County Commissioners will host its inaugural Juneteenth Jam, celebrating Juneteenth as a national holiday, on Thursday, June 16, at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building, 495 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Newark. This event will celebrate the traditions and recognize the contributions of Essex County residents throughout the African American community.

This year, the event will feature performances from Andrea Martin, the Cicely Tyson School choir, Concept Dance Academy, the Silver Steppers and the Irvington High School band. In addition, remarks will be offered by District 3 Essex County Commissioner Tyshammie L. Cooper and Essex County Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Payne. The event will be MC’d by Johanna L. Wright, NJSIAA Hall of Fame basketball coach and current member of the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education.

This event can be viewed live online at www.nj-ecc.org.