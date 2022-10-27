Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.

Essex Photo Club will hold its second meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public, featuring the monthly club competitions of projected images for both nature and pictorial categories at beginner, advanced and salon levels. It will be judged by Phil Ecco, who has received a New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs citation and is an avid nature photographer, lecturer, and judge for the NJFCC.

For more information, visit essexphotoclub.org. Call Catherine Kuzik-Fernandez at 862-485-7474 for Zoom access to the meetings.