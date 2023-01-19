Essex Photo Club to hold four meetings in February

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month of February on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public to listen to a presentation by Nic Stover on “Evaluating and Working with Light in Photography.” Stover is a professional photographer who focuses on teaching landscape classes and workshops; his website is stoverphoto.com.

Essex Photo Club will hold its second meeting of the month of February on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will be a special New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs winter pictorial competition judged by Nick Palmieri, Susan Candelario and Chris Mauro.

Essex Photo Club will hold its third meeting of the month of February on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for its nature and pictorial competition, to be judged by Arik Gorban, a fine art photographer who focuses on the creative aspects of photography. His photos have received numerous awards and have been published internationally and in the United States.

A fourth Essex Photo Club meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. David duChemin will present “The Heart of the Photograph.” DuChemin is a humanitarian assignment photographer, bestselling author, digital publisher and international workshop leader. This meeting will be co-sponsored by EPC and five other clubs.

Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. For more information and Zoom access, visit essexphotoclub.org or call Catherine Kuzik-Fernandez at 862-485-7474.