Experience a new abstract art exhibition by a Maplewood-based artist at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with “Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings,” a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from the Maplewood-based artist. The exhibition is on display from Sept. 15 through Nov. 6. An opening reception for “Rhapsody in Color” will be held in the Iris Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. Background music will be provided by Steve Jones. RSVP to the free reception at tinyurl.com/mt6nekj2.

The collection consists of bold, bright, modern colors mixing straight-edged, smooth surfaces with curved, textured shapes and scribbled lines resulting in wonderful opposing tensions.

“In this new series, Jones embraces color like never before, using bold and bright, dark and light hues to play against one another,” curator Jeremy Moss said. “Add to this Jones’ excellent use of … texture and negative space, along with thoughtful attention to abstract detail and you have a thing of beauty. The exquisite execution of her pieces invariably reveals something new each time you look at them.”

According to Jones, “The most satisfying part of abstract art is that we all see the same things differently. My hope is that you enter the painting and go where it wants to take you.”

View all the works in the exhibition at tinyurl.com/5depxztm. If visitors are interested in making a purchase, they can contact Linda Beard at 973-382-1035 or lindab@sopacnow.org. The gallery is located at 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange.