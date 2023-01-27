‘Expressions of Our Blackness’ opens at Bloomfield College art gallery

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In an artistic tribute to Black History Month, “Expressions of Our Blackness” opens Friday, Feb. 3, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the Bloomfield College library, 80-86 Oakland Ave. in Bloomfield; artists will be present.

Artwork on display will include the work of eight local artists: Arri, Steve Green, Heather Williams, Deo Lutwama, Martryce Roach, B. Curtis Grayson III, Natalie Alleyne and Kortez.

The monthlong exhibition is free and open to the public.

“The history of black people, those of the diaspora, is vast, compelling and complex, and that is what people will experience in this show,” art gallery director Wanda Croudy said. “This exhibition features a wonderful array of artists who have expressed themselves in many different and amazing ways. From figurative, mixed-media to sculptured pieces the artistry will inspire, teach, encourage and leave people in awe.”

Gallery hours are Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Arrangements may also be made to access the gallery by appointment during normal library hours by emailing Croudy at [email protected]