Farley named Teacher of the Year at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beloved West Orange High School music director William Farley has been named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The surprise announcement came on Dec. 9, as Farley was conducting class.

Farley has taught at WOHS for 22 years, where he has served as the music director for the honors chamber and tenor/bass choirs, Piano Lab instructor, and teacher of general music classes. Extracurricular activities include advising and directing the Jubilee Choir, and coaching and advising the award-winning boys step team. In 2021, he received his doctorate degree in worship studies from Liberty University, to join his bachelor’s degree from Westminster Choir College and master’s degree from Montclair State University, both in music education.

In addition to the many students that have gone on to music education, several of Dr. Farley’s students have gone on to successful careers in music and theater, including:

Okieriete Onaodowan, who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton,” starred in “Grey’s Anatomy” and recently starred in “Station 19.”

Warner Miller, a stage and screen actor who got his break in “American Gangster,” followed by starring roles in “Luke Cage,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Manifest.”

James Gibbs III, a renowned trumpeter, music producer, bandleader and educator.

Gabriella Rodriguez, WOHS singer and theater star who toured in “The Color Purple” nationally in 2019-20.

Melody Ector, now a session keyboardist in the Los Angeles area.

Farley was surprised and touched as WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore, fine arts supervisor Lou Quagliato, director of student counseling and services Cheryl Butler, assistant principals and deans, and students cheered him on.

Farley will be retiring in June 2023 after a storied and award-winning career.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD