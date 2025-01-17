Fathers conference to be hosted

EAST ORANGE — The City of East Orange will be hosting a Fathers Make A Difference Conference, a collaborative initiative of empowerment, enlightenment and engagement designed to strengthen fathers, families and their communities.

“A father’s love is irreplaceable. It is a powerful guiding force that makes a significant impact on the development of a child’s character and values, including nurturing their sense of security, confidence, and belonging,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “When we uplift and support our fathers, we are making an investment in the strength and well-being in the future of our communities.”

The program will include break-out workshops covering a wide range of topics such as men’s health, fathers rights, job training and opportunities, special needs youth, teenage dads, improving student performance, and more. Lunch also will be provided.

Conference sponsors include Green, the East Orange School District, the East Orange Family Success Center, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Eta Pi Chapter, and Street Maintenance, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to interrupting the school to prison pipeline.

“As a superintendent, I believe that the involvement of fathers in a child’s education and development is invaluable. Fathers play a pivotal role in shaping their children’s futures, fostering resilience, and creating a foundation of love and support,” said EOSD Superintendent Christopher Irving. “When fathers are actively engaged in their children’s lives, we see stronger communities, better academic outcomes, and healthier relationships. Together, let us continue to champion the importance of fatherhood and the profound impact it has on every child’s potential.”

“The Eta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., following an international mandate from its leadership to promote fatherhood, looks forward to full participation in this conference. Six out of the 10 facilitators in this conference are chapter members helping to reinforce the reputation it has earned as ‘The Community Ques,’” said Larry Martin, president of the Eta Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“The East Orange Family Success Center is excited to assist in coordinating this conference and offering follow-up resources for fathers. Starting in March 2025, we will be instituting the “Be Stronger Families” Parent Cafe Curriculum to assist dads in the variety of support programs we offer,” said Matt Stevens, director of the East Orange Family Success Center.

“Fatherhood isn’t simply defined by blood, but by the connections we cultivate and embrace,” said Radri Woodson, CEO of Street Maintenance, Inc. “As men in the community, it is our destiny and our legacy to help our young people discover their own inner strengths so that they can carve their own path in life.”

The conference will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at East Orange Campus High School, 344 Prospect St. All are welcome to attend. To register, go to bit.ly/2025EastOrangeFMAD.

For more information, call 973.266.5151.