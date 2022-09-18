‘Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts’ celebrates Hispanic culture at West Orange Arts Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts” in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic culture and Essex County’s multicultural community.

The show opened on Saturday, Sept. 17, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. An artist’s reception is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring Hispanic and Latin American music. Exhibit gallery hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

The exhibit is an eclectic mix and a festival of color. See work from art educator and West Orange resident Alex Martinez, who invites the viewer to his internal diaspora of two cultures. View Hector Perez’s Latin American Treasures handcrafted rag dolls, popular in many traditional societies; Sylvia Padilla’s Incan imagery of animals of native folklore; and Rey Arvelo’s miniature detailed paintings, an introspection of the unconscious mind. Sure to delight are Judyann Affronti’s felt collages, personal reinterpretations of the traditional arts of central Mexico, and Maria Estrela’s mixed/media collages, reflecting the work of strong women artists in arts history.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.