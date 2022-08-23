‘Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts’ with the West Orange Arts Council

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present “Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts” in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month and all world celebrations.

The call for artists is open to WOAC members — current and soon-to-be — who are inspired to celebrate Hispanic culture and West Orange’s multicultural community. All WOAC artists who would like to share their perspective are welcome to enter. Delivery of art at the West Orange Arts Center at 551 Valley Road, West Orange, will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A reception is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

WOAC provides gallery space and marketing support; artists are responsible for being present at the West Orange Arts Center by choosing a time during gallery hours Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 17 through Oct. 22 to assist with welcoming guests to the exhibit. Registration details are at www.woarts.org.