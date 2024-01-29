Film remembers East Orange artist

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Frequenting the same artistic circles, filmmaker Rico James of Brazen Boy Films and contemporary American artist Scott Patterson struck up a friendship.

Their camaraderie deepened when Patterson, who is known as The Me Nobody Knows and TMNK, relocated to a studio closer to the filmmaker’s Miami home in 2014.

“We ran in the same circles,” James said. “He lived in the neighborhood. He knew my family and my kids. He loved my kids. I would see him often.”

Patterson, an East Orange native, died in September of 2016 at the age of 55. James eventually made a documentary about his life, which was recently shown to students at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing & Fine Arts.

The showing of the film was arranged by Alumni United, a local non-profit created by East Orange natives who seek to help and promote excellence in youth.

James began filming Patterson during a particularly active time in the artist’s life and noticed some overt personality changes.

“He was on a downward spiral,” James said. “He started becoming a recluse. He was always loud and brash; that changed. He told me that he didn’t want to be the same person anymore. All he wanted to do was to work.

“He would work the most when he didn’t want to work. That’s the discipline you have to have as a creator. You have to have something to give to the people.

“He worked everyday, morning, noon and night. He would work on 5 or 6 pieces at a time. Maybe one painting he would lay a brush stroke on and then move onto the next one.

“His studio, the floor, the walls, the ceiling, were all painted black. He told me, ‘I’ve been around the world, all over. I don’t want to be out there anymore. All I want to do is work and make art.”

James noticed that TMNK/Nobody was having incredible mood swings.

“I thought that when he was feeling better, when he would come out of that downward spiral, he would appreciate having the video to show his creative process,” James said. “I don’t think he thought I was serious. I showed up, though. He told me, ‘I’m going to open the vault, let you talk to my parents too.’ Sometimes, he would disappear. I wouldn’t hear from him and when I did, he would have a new number. That’s how it initially started in 2015.”

With the artist’s death by suicide in 2016, James put the project down, at least for a while.

“I was upset that my friend was gone,” James said. “He died so suddenly, so tragically. Mental illness got the best of him.

“I was a little lost. His story was incredible. I knew that he wanted his artwork’s message of love, kindness and understanding to be seen by the world. I didn’t want his

message to go away, to be lost. I had promised him that I would finish the project.”

The filmmaker spent approximately seven years, with several starts and stops and no studio backing, to finish the project, titled “Nobody Was Here, The Life

of TMNK.”

“He took charge of his own happiness,” James said. “He was a guy who wanted to make an impact on the world. At the age of 47, he decided that he wanted to be a global international artist. He left his job and devoted his full attention to his art. And he accomplished his dream.

“He would say, ‘Before I leave this earth, I want people to remember me forever and I’m having conversations with generations yet unborn.’ It is great to see that a lot of his artwork still resonates today.”

James Lemon, the high school theater arts director, also serving as the arts programming director for Alumni United, Inc., an East Orange-based nonprofit organization, said the film echoed Alumni United’s goals of maintaining high standards of excellence in arts, athletics and education.”

“This film beautifully blended visual elements, showcasing the transmission of arts and skill sets across generations, from Nobody to Malcolm Rolling to Hans Lundy. It vividly echoed our organizational identity,” Lemon said.

Alumni United helped put together the screening of the film, in part, to draw attention to the organization and to promote its goals.

“We aimed to introduce ourselves to the community by featuring a narrative that resonated deeply with our organizational values and objectives,” Lemon said.

Theater student, Ralph Yacdiaz, 15, said the film captured the man.

“I feel like the documentary truly captured his essence, both as a person and as an artist,” Ralph said. “The way they connected his struggles to his art was really poignant. They showcased his experiences and artwork, making powerful connections to his life. His dedication to constantly creating, to keep that flow going, resonated with me. It’s about laying down a foundation and building upon it. There’s the work that’s seen but there’s also a lot that happens behind the scenes for yourself.”

Also sharing initial impressions of the documentary, theater student A’nya Simmons, 15, said she was inspired.

“My first impression was how inspiring it was to see someone like him, a street artist, reach such heights in his profession,” A’nya said. “His art was unique, instantly recognizable by its constant style and characters. But what really stood out was his resilience, especially when he faced discouragement. It’s sad that he took his life but it’s a reminder that life throws a lot at you. If something doesn’t work out, doing what you love matters most, despite the discouragements or setbacks.”

Principal John English said “The Me Nobody Knows” exhibit was an incredible experience for students.

“This exposure was invaluable as it illustrated the various paths art can take and served as inspiration for our students to pursue their passions,” English said. “Witnessing someone from our hometown reach such heights in the arts should encourage them and demonstrate the potential for growth in their own artistic endeavors.”