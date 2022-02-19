Fireside chat with Tina Knowles Lawson to premiere on NWK-TV on Feb. 28

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced that the exclusive fireside chat with Tina Knowles Lawson it hosted last fall is broadcasting on NWK-TV, as well as streaming on NSH’s Facebook and YouTube pages, on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. Lawson, famed designer, philanthropist and co-founder of WACO Theater Center, talks with Essence magazine editor-at-large, Newark native and author Mikki Taylor about the challenges and opportunities for black women in the arts.

“Both of my children, if it were not for the performing arts community centers that they went to as kids, they wouldn’t be the entertainers that they are today,” Lawson, who is the mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, said to Taylor during the fireside chat and in an article for Essence.

The event was conceived by NSH President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird.

“Being able to host this event at Newark Symphony Hall is a testament to not only the importance of black history, but black culture and storytelling in the arts,” Laird said. “Through the interview with Ms. Tina, we were able to emphasize the value of support and camaraderie in the black community among women and encourage individuals to connect to their roots and express their stories as it pertains to their personal histories.”

Filmed at NSH in September 2021, “The Tea with Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson” was an invite-only, hour-long event with 100 attendees, during which Knowles Lawson discussed the importance of black art, black culture, her newest projects and more.

In addition to this event, NSH is partnering with Lawson’s WACO Theater Center on a production titled “Black Terror.” Written by Newark-native Richard Wesley and originally produced by Joseph Papp for the Public Theater in 1971, this retelling is a play-on-film with a bicoastal cast directed by Richard Lawson, a veteran actor of stage and screen who is also co-founder of WACO with his wife. “Black Terror” will premiere later this year.