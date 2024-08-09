Floods Hill rocking on a South Orange Summer Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — Emotional Rex performed Wednesday, July 31, on Floods Hill as part of the village’s South Orange Summer Nights.

The Summer Nights program features concerts and moonlit movies on Wednesday nights on the hill in Meadowlands Park

The concerts and movies are free, food trucks are on hand and the restaurants and stores on South Orange Avenue are a short walk away. Emotional Rex performed covers from a wide range of genres and had many up and dancing on the hill.

July was concerts on the hill while August will be movies. The following are the movies planned for the month, all scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The movie “Trolls Band Together” on Aug. 14.

The movie “Elemental” on Aug. 21.

The movie “Wonka” on Aug. 28.