Flying kites to raise awareness

EAST ORANGE — The Precious Little Ladies kite flying event is meant to be fun but it is also designed to raise awareness, empower families and foster community bonds with a goal of combating child sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

Precious Little Ladies (PLL) is again having their Awareness Raising Kite Flight (ARK) that will include interactive activities, informative sessions, and collaborative efforts aimed at equipping families with the knowledge and resources needed to prevent and address instances of abuse.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Elmwood Park on Elmwood Avenue during Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month.

“The PLL ARK Flight represents our commitment to creating a safer and more supportive community for children and families,” said Aziza Kibibi, founder of Precious Little Ladies Inc. and a survivor of more than 17 years of incestuous

abuse by her biological father, that resulted in five pregnancies. “By bringing together families, local organizations, government officials, and corporate partners, we’re fostering a collective effort to address the critical issue of child sexual abuse and gender-based violence.”

At the heart of the event is a series of kite flights symbolizing survivors’ soaring aspirations and resilience, according to a press release from PLL.

Families are encouraged to participate in kite-making workshops, symbolizing unity and solidarity in the fight against abuse. Additionally, educational literature with practical tools for prevention will be provided to attendees, and the PLL Safe Space tent, managed by mental and behavioral health professionals, will be available for those who want to disclose, those who are triggered, and attendees interested in receiving free therapy hours.

One of the unique aspects of the PLL ARK Flight is its focus on community engagement and collaboration.

PLL aims to create a network of support for survivors and their families by partnering with East Orange Mayor Ted R.Green, members of the City Council, the East Orange Police Department, and various community service providers in social services, mental health, trauma-informed child safety and abuse services.

Through these partnerships, attendees will have access to resources and support systems essential for prevention and healing, the release said.

In addition to its educational and awareness-raising objectives, the PLL ARK Flight serves as an opportunity to gauge community attitudes toward child sexual abuse, incestuous abuse, and gender-based violence.

Through surveys and discussions, PLL hopes to identify areas for improvement and tailor future initiatives to meet the community’s evolving needs, the release said. For additional information and to reserve a free kite, visit https://PLLKiteFlight2024.eventbrite.com.