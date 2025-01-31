Fundraiser for CHS Music Parents Association a big hit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOMA ROCKS — A Singer Showcase was held Saturday night, Jan. 25, at the Woodland in Maplewood. The event, which was a benefit for the Columbia High School Music Parents Association, featured SOMA’s backing band, The Local Heroes, playing behind a line up of singers that included Kate Baldwin, pictured lower right, Graham Rowat, bottom center, Jeiris Cook, bottom left, plus Becky Gulsvig, Miguel Cervantes, Kevin Kern, Alex Jones, Manu Narayan, Graham Rowat, David Josefsberg, Allison Posner, and Joanna Young, along with The Local Heroes’ full-time lead singers, Diane Davis and Charlie Pollock. The Local Heroes are Pollock, Davis, Matt Katz, David Pohl, Dave Shields, Mark Litwin, Marc Gidal, Also performing at the event were Columbia High School’s acapella groups, Unaccompanied Minors, top photo, and Noteworthy.