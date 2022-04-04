Gant-Gilbert Arts Collective celebrates grand opening in Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — On March 29, Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Invest Newark, the city of Newark’s Economic Development Corporation, dignitaries and community members celebrated the ribbon cutting at the Gant-Gilbert Arts Collective at 505 Clinton St. The new artist housing development, a $9 million project, will provide the community of Clinton Hill with a new cultural art, education, residential and social center. The celebration was followed by a short performance and open tours of the ground-floor units, cafe and performance center, as well as an exhibit to display local artwork.

“Newark has a long and rich history as a center for the arts,” Baraka said. “This new facility provides a new generation of artists with housing, facilities in which to work, and a space for the city’s artists to connect, express themselves and showcase their talents. It is truly befitting that this development honors two outstanding Newark natives and artists, Rodney Gilbert and Jerry Gant. They left indelible marks across the city, state and world during their lives through their art and the people they touched. Further, the project will bring increased economic strength to the Clinton Hill community, provide an opportunity for residents to experience culture and art, and write a new page in our artistic history.”

“The ribbon cutting at the Gant-Gilbert Arts Collective marks the opening of an incredible investment in the city of Newark,” Invest Newark interim President and CEO Roy Southerland said. “This unique project is one of many that are helping to revitalize the Clinton Hill district, bringing necessary affordable housing, and providing an accessible community space to center creative entrepreneurship, artistic and cultural collaboration, and year-round community engagement through art programming. The Gant-Gilbert Arts Collective will provide space and opportunity for our local artists to thrive within a community of their own.”

The mixed-use residence will provide 27 affordable homes, a performance space, 10 on-site work studios, and community and public space that will serve as a creative hub for artists and their families. The collective will also feature arts programming.

Gilbert, who died in 2017, was the founder and CEO of Yendor Productions, a Newark-based firm that consults, develops and produces arts education programming and events for underserved artists and communities. Gant, who died in 2018, was a visual artist, poet, performance artist and educator who was known for creating most of Newark’s public sculptures.

Photos Courtesy of Lucas Bejarano/Newark