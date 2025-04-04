Getting people fired up for World Cup

It’s billed as the biggest sporting event ever and a Maplewood woman is in charge of getting local people excited and showing visitors what New Jersey has to offer.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup 2026 will involve three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches in a new tournament format. The event will culminate with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Christie Huus is the chief events officer for the New York New Jersey Host Committee, playing an instrumental role in shaping the region’s plans for the eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the final on July 19.

“There’s nothing more powerful than bringing people together, and the FIFA World Cup will ignite our region with energy and excitement,” Huus said. “During the 39-day tournament, we are transforming New York New Jersey into one big block party celebrating community, diversity and all our region has to offer – and the whole world is invited.”

As chief events officer, Huus is leading the Host Committee’s regional activations, which will include legacy-focused community engagement efforts and oversight of the FIFA Fan Festival as well as fan activities across the region during the tournament in 2026.

“My responsibility is getting people excited for the World Cup and then doing the festival,” Huus said.

Huus and Bettina Garibaldi, who is the chief marketing and communications officer, are spearheading a comprehensive fan and community engagement program in the sixteen months leading up to and throughout the tournament, which organizers say will be the largest sporting event in history.

“Bettina and Christie have already made a tremendous impact, bringing their unique expertise and vision to this historic effort,” said Tammy Murphy, chair of the Host Committee’s Board of Directors. “Their leadership is key to ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans and communities across our region.”

Huus most recently served as executive vice president for public affairs at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, where she focused on large-scale events and the impact they have on communities and the economy.

A native New Yorker, she previously worked at The National September 11 Memorial & Museum leading the annual Commemoration Ceremony, and prior to

that, Huus worked in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Citywide Event Coordination and Management during the Bloomberg administration.

In addition to her professional career, she is currently the chair of the South Street Seaport Museum in lower Manhattan and serves on the board of trustees for the Maplewood Foundation in her hometown.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee coordinates between key city and state stakeholders and FIFA to ensure world-class planning and delivery of infrastructure, facilities, and services. The committee’s goal is to create the most engaging, accessible and impactful FIFA World Cup 2026 experience for all fans, athletes, partners, and NYNJ communities.

“I’m really about community,” Huus said. “This is something that transcends generations. Soccer is a sport where all you need is a ball. Everyone can feel this energy.”

The New York City area should see a $2 billion impact, according to Huus, who said the event will create 14,000 jobs and bring in a million visitors, with most staying for between 10 and 14 days. The Host Committee wants to help local businesses and chambers of commerce take advantage of that with events related to the games.

“How do we get them excited about the Jersey Shore, or north in Bergen, and see all New Jersey has to offer,” she said.

Among other things, the Host Committee is outfitting a bus that will travel around to inspire people and get them excited about the World Cub.

“My role, largely, is for the hundreds of thousands who don’t have a ticket – to get them excited,” she said.

“How do you create moments in the lead up and make something special,” Huus said. “Make people feel a part of it.”