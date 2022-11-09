Giants of Jazz festival honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on Nov. 19

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists.

This year’s lineup includes Bill Charlap, Russell Malone, Roberta Gambarini, TS Monk, Freddie Hendrix, Michael Rodriguez, Greg Gisbert, Mark Gross, Don Braden, Eric Alexander, Steve Carrington, Roxy Coss, Steve Davis, Jeb Patton, James Austin, Caelan Cardello, Roberta Piket, David Wong, Santi Debriano, Russell Hall, Chris Berger, Tommy Campbell, Evan Sherman, Chris Beck and Kenneth Salters.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/35mtpcv8.

Photos Courtesy of SOPAC